One of Indiana’s largest murals is being built in Putnam County

Four grain silos are being transformed into a work of art. It’s at the intersection of US 231 and Veteran’s Memorial Highway in Greencastle.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 6:56 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WTHI) – One of Indiana’s largest murals is being built in Putnam County.

Four grain silos at S&W Feed Center are being transformed into a work of art. It’s at the intersection of US 231 and Veteran’s Memorial Highway in Greencastle.

Andrei Krautsou, also known as Key Detail, is the artist. He is free handing the entire project using spray paint. Krautsou is from New York City. He has completed murals all over the world. Now, he is leaving his mark on Putnam County. He said this is his largest project to date. Krautsou started on the project on September 16. He’s expected to have the project done by September 29.

Chris Flegal is the co-founder of the Putnam County Mural Project. He told News 10 the support of the community made the event possible.

"We campaigned from June 15 to July 15 of the same year, so this is a month-long campaign," Flegal said. "To raise $34,000 from Putnam County, a community of a little over 30,000 residents, is pretty impressive for our project."

That money was then matched with $30,000 from the Indiana House and Community Development Authority's CreatINg Places Grant.

"We asked the community to provide input on content and style, so we had people vote on their favorite choice of murals of artwork as examples, and then they described Putnam County in one word,” Flegal said.

Nature is at the core of the project design. The bald eagle is a symbol of American strength. The cow is a representation of the agriculture industry throughout the county and state. The violin is a nod to the school of music at DePauw University and art scene throughout the community. The final silo will display a covered bridge and whitetail buck. It's all a collaboration between the community and the artist.

"[It's] really important to engage with the local community because they're going to see this mural every day. It's going to be part of their life,” Krautsou said.

A block party is scheduled for September 29. Veterans Memorial Highway will be closed in front of the silos at that time for the community to celebrate the culmination of the project.

