One museum is dedicated to bringing you art, no matter what

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Museums everywhere have taken a hit due to COVID-19. Many have seen a loss in income because of ticket sales declining. So, many museums have had to rely on other methods to keep their doors open.

More than 60 years later the museum still won’t charge you to enter. While this hasn’t been an issue in the past, Director for Development for Swope Art Museum said that they’re now struggling because of the pandemic.

John Gedrick told us that this year the museum missed out on its two biggest fundraising opportunities.

He said those two events made up for the museum not charging admission. But since they were canceled this year, there’s still more making up they have to do.

He told us that luckily there Is another way to make up that loss. Gedrick said, “The Wabash community foundation recognized that we had this large shortfall, and they, just this past month, awarded us a challenge grant.”

Gedrick said The Wabash valley community foundation will match 50-cents to every dollar the museum raises.

He said if the museum raises $30,000. then the foundation will bump that number up to $45,000.

If the museum reaches its $45,000 goal it will have made up what it lost this year.

So far, Gedrick told us the community has been a big part in making sure their doors stay open. he said, “Maybe I shouldn’t be surprised but I always am. People see the value in this museum, they love the Swope. And they contribute, so thank you, thank you, thank you for that.”

Gedrick also told us the museum’s focus isn’t just on making money this year. He said the museum is more focused on bringing the art to you, even when you’re at home.

Gedrick said, “If there is a silver lining in this crazy year, in this pandemic, it’s helped the Swope learn how better to make our art accessible.”

Gedrick told us they now use social media, and their website, to bring the art to you. He also said if you want to help the Swope Art Museum keep bringing you art then you can.

He said the museum always taking donations. Here is a direct donation link.