Clear

One museum is dedicated to bringing you art, no matter what

Museums everywhere have taken a hit due to COVID-19. Many have seen a loss in income because of ticket sales declining. So, many museums have had to rely on other methods to keep their doors open.

Posted: Dec 20, 2020 10:34 PM
Posted By: Brianna Shackelford

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Museums everywhere have taken a hit due to COVID-19. Many have seen a loss in income because of ticket sales declining. So, many museums have had to rely on other methods to keep their doors open.

More than 60 years later the museum still won’t charge you to enter. While this hasn’t been an issue in the past, Director for Development for Swope Art Museum said that they’re now struggling because of the pandemic.

John Gedrick told us that this year the museum missed out on its two biggest fundraising opportunities.

He said those two events made up for the museum not charging admission. But since they were canceled this year, there’s still more making up they have to do.

He told us that luckily there Is another way to make up that loss. Gedrick said, “The Wabash community foundation recognized that we had this large shortfall, and they, just this past month, awarded us a challenge grant.”

Gedrick said The Wabash valley community foundation will match 50-cents to every dollar the museum raises.

He said if the museum raises $30,000. then the foundation will bump that number up to $45,000.

If the museum reaches its $45,000 goal it will have made up what it lost this year.

So far, Gedrick told us the community has been a big part in making sure their doors stay open. he said, “Maybe I shouldn’t be surprised but I always am. People see the value in this museum, they love the Swope. And they contribute, so thank you, thank you, thank you for that.”

Gedrick also told us the museum’s focus isn’t just on making money this year. He said the museum is more focused on bringing the art to you, even when you’re at home.

Gedrick said, “If there is a silver lining in this crazy year, in this pandemic, it’s helped the Swope learn how better to make our art accessible.”

Gedrick told us they now use social media, and their website, to bring the art to you. He also said if you want to help the Swope Art Museum keep bringing you art then you can.

He said the museum always taking donations. Here is a direct donation link.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Patchy fog and cloudy conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Couple celebrates 60th wedding anniversary

Image

Last Holiday Express Train Ride

Image

Free movies at the drive-in

Image

Museums impacted by pandemic

Image

Body discovered after Vermillion County fire identified

Image

Church distributes Christmas food baskets

Image

Health care leaders warn against holiday gatherings

Image

Sunday: Partly sunny with a gentle breeze. High: 44°

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 894367

Reported Deaths: 16326
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3688247681
DuPage57421944
Will48657710
Lake45168753
Kane38694565
Winnebago22759338
Madison19129354
McHenry17568193
St. Clair17387323
Champaign1288179
Sangamon12503166
Peoria12080175
McLean1066890
Rock Island10341219
Kankakee10186149
Tazewell9242160
Kendall781668
LaSalle7762199
Macon7571160
DeKalb618769
Adams576168
Vermilion562080
Boone472463
Williamson4722105
Whiteside4470152
Clinton413377
Coles396769
Ogle372360
Knox3667107
Effingham359349
Grundy359038
Henry341046
Jackson338650
Marion324596
Stephenson303052
Macoupin298457
Randolph297134
Franklin290343
Livingston287455
Morgan280672
Monroe275856
Bureau260064
Jefferson259072
Lee252262
Logan251042
Fayette249645
Woodford249143
Christian240756
Iroquois217945
Fulton204026
McDonough187446
Jersey175334
Douglas168624
Shelby168133
Perry165146
Lawrence164324
Montgomery159321
Saline152335
Union150730
Crawford145026
Cass142028
Bond141015
Warren139230
Jo Daviess132524
Carroll126329
Pike125735
Edgar123834
Wayne121839
Hancock119426
Richland116928
Moultrie114820
Clay113833
Ford111037
Washington106815
Clark106622
Greene105540
Mercer100823
White98418
Piatt9546
Wabash93910
Johnson90913
Mason90835
Cumberland86224
Jasper83114
De Witt81223
Massac80421
Menard6666
Marshall5418
Hamilton5298
Pulaski5252
Schuyler50310
Stark41314
Brown4089
Henderson3676
Calhoun3511
Edwards3456
Alexander3235
Putnam2970
Scott2921
Unassigned2920
Gallatin2804
Hardin1955
Pope1641
Out of IL170

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 457871

Reported Deaths: 7338
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion630021033
Lake36602549
Allen25525424
St. Joseph22636301
Elkhart21552293
Hamilton20778234
Vanderburgh13542177
Tippecanoe1339265
Porter11468124
Johnson10427207
Hendricks9824192
Vigo8391134
Madison7836154
Monroe741781
Clark7357103
Delaware6954121
LaPorte6615120
Kosciusko630663
Howard5863101
Bartholomew490277
Wayne4714128
Warrick455285
Floyd454186
Hancock447977
Grant437282
Marshall419162
Dubois387336
Cass385736
Boone384558
Morgan372168
Noble365853
Henry365147
Jackson343641
Dearborn334039
Shelby299868
Clinton282230
Lawrence280457
Gibson272349
DeKalb270650
Knox267834
Montgomery246238
Miami244124
Wabash242237
Adams242129
Steuben226616
Harrison224529
Whitley220717
Jasper220126
Ripley217037
Putnam212534
Huntington210021
Daviess209763
White201225
Fayette197642
Decatur191561
LaGrange190143
Jefferson187327
Wells178244
Scott173133
Randolph172030
Clay168729
Greene167155
Posey166126
Jennings153027
Sullivan148922
Jay142620
Starke140734
Fountain133119
Fulton126523
Spencer124410
Washington124312
Carroll113014
Owen111820
Perry107021
Parke10687
Franklin106528
Vermillion105324
Orange104729
Rush99010
Tipton93629
Blackford81121
Pike78623
Newton77418
Pulaski73629
Benton6785
Brown6028
Crawford5197
Martin50411
Warren4427
Switzerland4235
Union4152
Ohio3337
Unassigned0321