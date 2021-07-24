Clear

One mother held a walk to promote awareness of impaired driving

The first-ever Walk like MADD event was held today at Fairbanks Park. This stands for Mothers Against Drunk Driving. All across the country, people fall victim to this tragic situation, but also right here in the Wabash valley.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The first-ever Walk like MADD event was held today at Fairbanks Park. This stands for Mothers Against Drunk Driving. All across the country, people fall victim to this tragic situation, but also right here in the Wabash valley.

No more victims, that was the theme at the walk like MADD 5-k walk. This walk was centered around bringing more awareness to these tragic situations.

Pam Kelshaw is the victim service specialist for MADD. She says the organization helps families in all sorts of ways. Free of charge.
"Through their grief process through their court process. We help them write their victim impact statements. We attend court dates with them. We work with the prosecutors and the judges to make sure that the charges that are being charged on these people are correct charges."

The Vasquez family has experienced this pain firsthand when their son Shawn was killed by an impaired driver. They say this is 100 percent preventable.
"Have a designated driver, call an Uber, call a Lyft, call a taxi, call a friend, call family. Matter of fact just take your Uber to where you're going to go and then call them and have them take you back home.

At the walk, they announced that they are donating an important resource to the city of Terre Haute.
"It's like a breathalyzer but it detects drugs 5 different types of drugs within 5 minutes."

July 25th is the one-year anniversary of their son's death. They say faith is the only thing that has gotten them through this difficult time.
"Faith is knowing that I'm going to see my son again and that to me is what part it plays. If I didn't know I was going to see my son again I don't know what would happen. I don't know whether personally, I'd be able to get up every day."

Kelshaw has been an advocate for victims for years, she says the MADD organization is very close to her heart.
"I do it for two reasons, one I want to make sure there are no more victims that's our goal no more victims. And the second reason is 19 years ago I lost my daughter to an impaired driver. I want to help other victims go through what I know they're going through."

The volunteers say they have raised over 10 thousand dollars for this walk so far since march. they will continue to raise funds over the next few weeks. Click here to donate.

