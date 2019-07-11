Clear

One man's unique love for the Vigo County fairgrounds

The Vigo County Fair has been known for Ferris wheels and funnel cakes since 1952. Not everyone has seen the way the fair has evolved over time...except one man, who makes sure to attend every single year.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 8:28 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-The Vigo County Fair has been known for Ferris wheels and funnel cakes since 1952. 

Not everyone has seen the way the fair has evolved over time...except one man, who makes sure to attend every single year.

Jimmy Drew has had a love for the fair since he was a kid and now he makes it his mission to ensure other kids can have the same experience he did. 

When Drew was young, he would come home from school and help set up the Ferris wheels. He spent years admiring the way the machines worked but, it didn't stop there.

"When I was really young I just loved to put kiddie rides together, then I'd learn how to fix the lights and I've always loved machinery," Drew said.

He continued to follow his passion for attractions by working closely with the Vigo County Fair.

He helped play a part in the decision making of each ride from paint color, to metal types and even the style. He says every detail is made with the fairgoers in mind.

"It's all for them, I love the people and the fair, it's a great place to be" Drew said.

In the beginning stages of the fair, there were not many rides available. As time passed, Drew helped bring in rides of all kinds from all over the world.

Some of the rides come from Italy and others from the Czech Republic, but overall, there's no detail that Drew isn't proud of.

"You can take our equipment and set it on concrete dust and it'll still look beautiful. The paint is so good we don't use cheap paint, it lasts for a long time, it's sun resistant, it doesn't fade out like a lot of paint...so you know, we work at what we do," Drew tells us.

Each year he makes an appearance at the fair and he says everything behind the scenes is all for the kids.

"What makes me passionate is the children...when they see this they get so excited, so the best we can do is have a mission to not let them down and do work and do good work. That's what we try to do, but the children are what gets me really excited," Drew said.

For more information on the fair, click here.

