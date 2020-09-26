One man's trash was somebody else's treasure at the Marshall Yard Sale

MARSHALL Ill. (WTHI) - Across the stateline to Marshall, Illinois, some got rid of their trash and others found treasure at a Community-Wide Yard Sale.

This annual event is a joint effort of Marshall Main Street and the Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce.

For five hours, shoppers could stop at homes all over town.

Those who wanted to sell had to sign up ahead of time and pay 10 dollars.

That ensured their location would be included on a map for shoppers.

We spoke with buyers and sellers.

They tell us they're thankful this event was able to go on after so many other events have been canceled.

"I think right now it's a chance for people to just get out and shop and do some other things like walk around the neighborhood, ya know, cause everybody hasn't been able to do much," said participant Diana Thomas.