Clear

Veteran walking across the country to raise awareness of PTSD

Steven Meyers said every step he takes is dedicated to raising awareness for post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD. Meyers said by the end of his journey he hopes people understand the magnitude of this issue.

Posted: Mar 1, 2020 6:21 PM
Updated: Mar 1, 2020 10:49 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Every step Steven Meyers has taken, is for a reason.

"This message is resonating with people a lot more than I initially thought. I didn't think that this was going to be this impactful this fast," said Meyers. 

It's the message he wears on his back and it travels with him more than 6,000 miles across the country. We caught up with Meyers just as he stepped into Indiana.

"I started in Kansas City Missouri the day after Valentine's Day so I've been doing this for a little over two weeks," said Meyers. 

But this journey is personal for Meyers. He's a veteran who struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder. It took him years to overcome the fear of speaking up to get the help he needed. That's one of the reasons why he's walking.

"I meet with as many people as I could and talking to people about that talking about the things that happened to me internally the mental game the night terrors. and maybe they can use that information to overcome their issues," said Meyers. 

He showed us his colorful map that has every step planned out. Right now he's headed to the east coast. Then, he will turn around to walk home to California.

Meyers says every step raises more awareness.

"A lot of people think it's just veterans with PTSD. Most people with PTSD never served a day in the military," said Meyers. 

He still has a long road ahead of him but Meyers says he hopes his journey to healing will encourage others to start their own journey.

"If people are down right now they can overcome it I want them to have that feeling of hope I want them to know that there is a possibility for them," said Meyers. 

This isn't something that he'll complete any time soon.

Meyers says he expects to be finished by Thanksgiving!

You can follow his journey on his Facebook page. Click here for more. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Increasing clouds and showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

GBB Loogootee Breaks Record

Image

GBB Linton four records

Image

MBB ISU 3rd seed

Image

Maple Sugarin' Days

Image

Work continues on Irishman Bridge

Image

Man guides vet on walk through state

Image

Crews battle house fire in Rosedale

Image

George Ward soil collection ceremony

Image

Veteran walks to raise awareness of PTSD

Image

Pinewood derby

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1