Veteran walking across the country to raise awareness of PTSD

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Every step Steven Meyers has taken, is for a reason.

"This message is resonating with people a lot more than I initially thought. I didn't think that this was going to be this impactful this fast," said Meyers.

It's the message he wears on his back and it travels with him more than 6,000 miles across the country. We caught up with Meyers just as he stepped into Indiana.

"I started in Kansas City Missouri the day after Valentine's Day so I've been doing this for a little over two weeks," said Meyers.

But this journey is personal for Meyers. He's a veteran who struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder. It took him years to overcome the fear of speaking up to get the help he needed. That's one of the reasons why he's walking.

"I meet with as many people as I could and talking to people about that talking about the things that happened to me internally the mental game the night terrors. and maybe they can use that information to overcome their issues," said Meyers.

He showed us his colorful map that has every step planned out. Right now he's headed to the east coast. Then, he will turn around to walk home to California.

Meyers says every step raises more awareness.

"A lot of people think it's just veterans with PTSD. Most people with PTSD never served a day in the military," said Meyers.

He still has a long road ahead of him but Meyers says he hopes his journey to healing will encourage others to start their own journey.

"If people are down right now they can overcome it I want them to have that feeling of hope I want them to know that there is a possibility for them," said Meyers.

This isn't something that he'll complete any time soon.

Meyers says he expects to be finished by Thanksgiving!

You can follow his journey on his Facebook page. Click here for more.