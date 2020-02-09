One man remembers teen killed in Friday night crash

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some in the Knox County community is still in shock after Evan Twitty's death.

You could often find Twitty at the Record Cellar store just off of Main St. in Vincennes, Ind.

We went there to talk with Dustin Emmons. He said he meet Twitty several years ago.

He said Evan use to come to the shop often.

If you knew him, you knew Twitty's passion was playing the guitar.

In fact, we saw numerous posts on Facebook of Twitty rocking out.

Emmons said you could always find Twitty in the vinyl section.

"Always positive, I've never seen him upset about anything. always coming in looking for new music. he was always very friendly with us here," said manager Evan Emmons.

The unthinkable happened on Friday night. Indiana State Troopers responded to the fatal crash just after 11 pm.

They say Twitty was driving down St. Thomas Rd. towards US 41.

That's when troopers say he struck a semi that killed him.

"It definitely hits you in a certain way. especially so sudden nobody had any idea that something like that was going to happen. He's definitely up there entertaining some better people now," said Emmons.

The driver of the semi was 49-year-old Paul Brandle. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes.

Brandle was treated for minor injuries.