Clear

One man remembers teen killed in Friday night crash

The Knox County community is still in shock over the death of a young man. Some say the young musician had so much to live for.

Posted: Feb 9, 2020 10:29 PM
Updated: Feb 9, 2020 10:50 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some in the Knox County community is still in shock after Evan Twitty's death. 

You could often find Twitty at the Record Cellar store just off of Main St. in Vincennes, Ind.

We went there to talk with Dustin Emmons. He said he meet Twitty several years ago.

He said Evan use to come to the shop often.

If you knew him, you knew Twitty's passion was playing the guitar.

In fact, we saw numerous posts on Facebook of Twitty rocking out.

Emmons said you could always find Twitty in the vinyl section.

"Always positive, I've never seen him upset about anything. always coming in looking for new music. he was always very friendly with us here," said manager Evan Emmons. 

The unthinkable happened on Friday night. Indiana State Troopers responded to the fatal crash just after 11 pm.

They say Twitty was driving down St. Thomas Rd. towards US 41.

That's when troopers say he struck a semi that killed him.

"It definitely hits you in a certain way. especially so sudden nobody had any idea that something like that was going to happen. He's definitely up there entertaining some better people now," said Emmons. 

The driver of the semi was 49-year-old Paul Brandle. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes.

Brandle was treated for minor injuries.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Lingering rain showers overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Princess Tea Party

Image

Voice of Democracy Scholarship Program

Image

Hundreds in town for swim meet

Image

New information about teen killed in crash

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

West Vigo Brownstown Central

Image

Loogootee Orleans

Image

Bloomfield North Central

Image

Washington Sullivan

Image

Linton SK GBB

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax