One man killed in truck v. train accident

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We're learning more about a truck versus train accident that killed one man.

It happened just before noon in southern Vigo County.

That's at the railroad crossing at Cottom Drive and Stout Street.

According to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Bryce Vilchuck was killed in the accident.

According to CSX, the lights at the crossing were working at the time of the crash.

No CSX workers were injured.