VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We're learning more about a truck versus train accident that killed one man.
It happened just before noon in southern Vigo County.
That's at the railroad crossing at Cottom Drive and Stout Street.
According to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Bryce Vilchuck was killed in the accident.
According to CSX, the lights at the crossing were working at the time of the crash.
No CSX workers were injured.
Related Content
- One man killed in truck v. train accident
- Train carrying GOP lawmakers hits truck, 1 on truck killed
- Clark County man dead after accident involving train
- CSX releases report on Princeton train accident
- Daviess County man killed after accident with farming equipment
- 69-year-old man killed in Daviess County accident
- UPDATE: Officials confirm victim in truck accident has died
- Teen killed in Friday night accident
- Young woman killed in single car accident
- Illinois State Trooper killed in accident
Scroll for more content...