One man killed and another hurt after going in oil well housing while hunting in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead and another is hurt after they got caught in an oil well in Daviess County.

It happened Thursday afternoon in Plainville.

According to police, 40-year-old Mervin Dale Knepp and 18-year-old Joseph Wagler were coyote hunting when their trained dogs ran into an oil well pump housing.

Knepp and Wagler followed the dogs into the well housing.

While they were inside the restricted area, the machine started operating again trapping both men inside.

Knepp was taken to Daviess County Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Wagler was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, where he is undergoing leg surgery.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.