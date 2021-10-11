One man is paying it forward, one mile at a time.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Joe Kern set out to run across Indiana as a way to raise money for the Hancock County Food Pantry.

Early Friday morning, Kerns started his journey across the state at the Illinois and Indiana state line, just west of Terre Haute.

Kern reached Ohio just two days later, completing his journey of more than 160 miles.

So far, they've raised over $5,000 for the pantry. He says he decided to raise funds for a smaller charity, to have the biggest impact possible.

"100 percent of this money will go directly to the food pantry and we're literally going to be able to fill that place to the roof with the food that we can get with this amount of money," Kerns said.

Kerns isn't the first one in his family to travel across the state. His father, now 84, completed a similar route when he was 70 years old. Kerns says his dad's trip was a huge influence on achieving this goal.

"I've always had that running in the back of my mind, and I wanted to do it while he was still with us. I figured there's no time like the present."

Although Kerns has already reached the finish line, you can still donate to the Hancock County Food Pantry. Click here for more information on how you can help.