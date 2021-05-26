One man is dead after police said he fled from a traffic stop on a motorcycle

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is dead after police said he refused to pull over during an attempted traffic stop.

It happened on Wednesday when a Parke County Sheriff's Deputy reportedly tried to pull over a man on a motorcycle near State Road 59 and Highway 36.

That man allegedly sped away. The deputy said he lost sight of the man on the motorcycle. A short time later, the deputy found debris in the road near U.S. 36 and Siep Road.

Police said they found the driver and his motorcycle in a ditch and started treating him right away. The driver died at the scene.

Police have not released that person's identity at this time.