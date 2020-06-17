One man in jail after officer involved shooting

CLAY COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - New details to share with you after an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning.

It happened in Clay County near Centerpoint, Indiana and police say the case centers around 23 year-old Marion Tanner Joseph Haywood of Owensburg, Indiana.

Haywood was released from the hospital and taken to the Clay County jail.

Indiana State Police are investigating per the request of Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden.

According to state police it all started when Clay County deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person knocking at a door.

Police say this was Haywood and it happened at a home near the Clay-Vigo County line off State Road 46.

Before deputies got to the home Haywood took-off.

Shortly after Clay County Deputy Hunter Gambil spotted the vehicle Haywood was driving.

Police say Haywood led Gambil on a chase throwing explosive items out of his vehicle.

Deputy Gambil eventually caught up with Haywood.

Police say Haywood then got out of the vehicle and tried to run. It was at that time a K-9 officer arrived and caught Haywood.

Haywood was then taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Indiana State Police say he has a gunshot wound and a K-9 bite.

He has since been released from the hospital and taken to jail and no deputies were injured.

Deputy Gambil has been placed on administrative leave.

This remains an active investigation.