One man in jail after chase with THPD

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – A man is in jail after leading Terre Haute police on a chase.

Police say it started when they tried to stop a pickup at Lafayette and Fort Harrison.

The driver took off and he eventually crashed into another vehicle with 2 people inside.

The crash happened near 13 1/2 and Elizabeth Avenue.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to get the people out.

They had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the truck was Kenneth Rogers of Terre Haute.

He was wanted on a warrant for resisting arrests.