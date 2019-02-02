Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

One man dead in Daviess County after ice fishing accident

Credit: WTHI Graphics Team, Google Earth

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a man who had fallen through the ice Friday evening.

Posted: Feb. 2, 2019 7:50 AM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

CANNELBURG, Ind. (WTHI)- News 10 has shared many stories warning viewers of the dangers of ice fishing.

One man in southern Indiana has died during the activity.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened around 7 Friday evening.

The office got a call for a man who had fallen through the ice near Cannelburg, Indiana. That's about 10 miles east of Washington.

When officials arrived to the scene, they found 55-year-old Roger Williams had fallen through the ice.

They said he was recovered from the water, but pronounced dead at the scene by the Daviess County Coroner's Office.

Officials said the accident is under investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 15°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 25°
Foggy start with warmer temps
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Segment 3 In The Paint

Image

Segment One In The Paint

Image

Segment two In The Paint

Image

Let the warm-up begin

Image

Benefit set to help Wabash Valley family

Image

A Cold Night in Clinton

Image

Will Center asking for donations to help build ramps

Image

Residents at local nursing home play some flag football

Image

The cold weather and the flu

Image

Susie's pets predict the big game winner

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies