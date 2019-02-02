One man dead in Daviess County after ice fishing accident

CANNELBURG, Ind. (WTHI)- News 10 has shared many stories warning viewers of the dangers of ice fishing.

One man in southern Indiana has died during the activity.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened around 7 Friday evening.

The office got a call for a man who had fallen through the ice near Cannelburg, Indiana. That's about 10 miles east of Washington.

When officials arrived to the scene, they found 55-year-old Roger Williams had fallen through the ice.

They said he was recovered from the water, but pronounced dead at the scene by the Daviess County Coroner's Office.

Officials said the accident is under investigation.