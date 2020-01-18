One man behind bars, police searching for two other suspects in burglary out of Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is behind bars, and police are searching for two others after a burglary in Vincennes.

Police said they were called out to a potential burglary around two Saturday morning.

They said they got a report that one of the suspects had jumped out of the window of the home and took off in a white Ford truck.

Police said they did find this man, Steven Small.

They said small was arrested and faces charges for burglary.

The other two suspects have not yet been found.