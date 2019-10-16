Clear
One long time company in Illinois is closing its doors

Tempco Products Company has decided to close its doors after nearly 60 years serving the community.

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 10:15 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

ROBINSON, Ill (WTHI) -- A long time business in the Wabash Valley is closing its doors for good and that means dozens of people will lose their jobs.

Tempco Products Company has been in business and serving Robinson, Illinois for around 60 years, but now it's closing.

Employees sais it's because the owner has been dealing with health concerns and is ready to retire.

You can feel the shock across the entire community as the long-time business plans to close.

"I can't believe it! It was the cheapest place to get windows," Joshua Estep, a Robinson residet said. 

Michael McReynolds has been working at Tempco on and off for more than 20 years.

"I've not worked at a place with as many kind and giving people as what I work with where I'm at," McReynolds said. "So, I don't think I would get that experience anywhere else."

The company has been serving Robinson and the surrounding area since the late 1950s.

They provide windows, doors, and jobs. The company employs more than 40 people.

With the news of its closing, they're searching for what's next.

"I'll sit back this winter maybe find something part-time or I'll just sit at home whatever comes up," Mcreynolds said. 

No one knows exactly when the last day for the company will be.

News 10 has tried to reach out to the owners, the city's mayor, and the Crawford County Development Association. No one was immediately available for comment. 

