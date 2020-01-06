One local woman reflects on her family's history in a soon to be closing plant.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Lila Waugh said she's lived in Terre Haute her entire life. She spent her childhood on the city's north side.

"The whole area has changed," said Waugh.

But she's not ready for this change. The Columbian Home Products plant will officially close its doors sometime in the next couple of months. The plant holds a special place in Waugh's family history.

"That's where my grandpa went to work, that's where our neighbors went to work, that's where my friend's mothers and fathers went to work," said Waugh.

We flipped through some of her family's memories.

"This is Orlando Ettinger and Ina Ettinger," she said.

Her grandfather, Orlando started with Columbian Home Products in 1902. After him, was his son and Waugh's father, Dean Weeks.

Waugh said when she was a little girl her father took her to the factory for her very first time.

"Dad took me right to the powerhouse wanted to show me where he worked. It was an entry into my dad's way of life. That's where he went every day at 7 o'clock every morning," said Waugh.

Both her grandfather and father worked with the final product. They packaged up enamelware for restaurants and hospitals. Like kitchen utensils or lunch trays.

Waugh even said during World War II, the plant made hospital equipment for the army.

She said she still rides by the old plant often. Waugh told us she doesn't want to see it come down.

"I would like to see it stay a factory. so It will still be valuable for some purpose," said Waugh.