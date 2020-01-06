Clear

One local woman reflects on her family's history in a soon to be closing plant.

Columbian Home Products stopped production in December. We sat down with one local woman who said the company has impacted her family and the entire area.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 4:16 PM
Updated: Jan 6, 2020 5:57 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Lila Waugh said she's lived in Terre Haute her entire life. She spent her childhood on the city's north side.

"The whole area has changed," said Waugh. 

But she's not ready for this change. The Columbian Home Products plant will officially close its doors sometime in the next couple of months. The plant holds a special place in Waugh's family history.

LINK | LONG TIME TERRE HAUTE COMPANY OFFICIALLY CLOSING IT'S DOORS

"That's where my grandpa went to work, that's where our neighbors went to work, that's where my friend's mothers and fathers went to work," said Waugh. 

We flipped through some of her family's memories.

"This is Orlando Ettinger and Ina Ettinger," she said. 

Her grandfather, Orlando started with Columbian Home Products in 1902. After him, was his son and Waugh's father, Dean Weeks.

Waugh said when she was a little girl her father took her to the factory for her very first time.

"Dad took me right to the powerhouse wanted to show me where he worked. It was an entry into my dad's way of life. That's where he went every day at 7 o'clock every morning," said Waugh. 

Both her grandfather and father worked with the final product. They packaged up enamelware for restaurants and hospitals. Like kitchen utensils or lunch trays.

Waugh even said during World War II, the plant made hospital equipment for the army.

She said she still rides by the old plant often. Waugh told us she doesn't want to see it come down.

"I would like to see it stay a factory. so It will still be valuable for some purpose," said Waugh. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
Sunny and cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wild fire impacts felt in the Wabash Valley

Image

Monday early forecast

Image

Indiana passes traffic amnesty program

Image

Local woman reflects on her family's history in soon to close business

Image

120-year-old Martinsville business to close

Image

Police identify victim in first Terre Haute murder investigation of 2020

Image

WTHI-TV and Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157 Concert Series

Image

Monday: Partly cloudy, cooler. High: 43

Image

Washington Vs. Loogootee

Image

South Vermillion Vs. Parke Heritage

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans