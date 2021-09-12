One local veteran walks for those who can't

ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday, retired veteran Jose Gonzalez walked from Rosedale to Rockville and back.

His nearly 24-mile walk was dedicated to raising money for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

This foundation honors firefighter Stephen Siller who laid down his life to save others on 9/11. As well as the U.S. military and first responders.

Since Gonzalez couldn't be in New York for the foundation's Never Forget Walk, he did his own walk here to help the cause.

He's always been one to lend a helping hand when it comes to his country.

He recalls doing the same 20 years ago.

"I go over to the 181st fighter wing...ID card in hand. I said Sargeant Jose Gonzalez United States Army retired-you boys need any help? And they kind of just looked at me...shocked almost, and they asked me to go off to the side over here," Gonzalez said.

This is just one of many long-distance walks for Gonzalez.

His strategy is to always walk as fast as he can for as far as he can.

He says it's his way to give back, and appreciate his second chance at life after beating Crohn's Disease.

He completed the 24 miles in just over 7 hours.