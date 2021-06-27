One local university tops a list for alumni salaries

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has topped a list for alumni median salaries one year after graduation.

Data from the US Census Bureau says Rose alumni had a median salary of nearly $65,000. This is approximately $15,000 more than the other 50 Indiana schools involved in the study. Additionally, the data shows students earning degrees in computer and information sciences earned a median salary of $85,000 one year after graduation.

“We have always known that a Rose-Hulman degree is an outstanding investment and we are very proud of our students’ career success,” says Robert A. Coons, president of Rose-Hulman.

For more information on the US US Census Bureau's higher education earnings, click here.