One local shelter is ready to welcome back volunteers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- As we slowly ease back into a sense of normalcy, many animal shelters are once again looking for help. Before the pandemic, the Terre Haute Humane Society heavily relied on volunteers. Since then, staff had to pick up extra work to help take care of the animals.

Now, the shelter is ready to welcome back volunteers.

Maggie Wheeler is the volunteer coordinator for the Terre Haute humane society.

She told News 10 that this past year of not having volunteers has put a slight strain on the entire staff at the shelter.

She said, “The staff depend a lot on us as volunteers to do a lot of dog walking, and working with the animals, where their time is spent doing a lot of the hard work.”

Now, Wheeler is thrilled to be able to once again bring people back in to help.

She said she’s bringing the volunteer program back now because of new CDC guidelines.

She said the shelter has been closely following CDC guidelines very closely since the pandemic began. Wheeler said she now feels comfortable opening back up to the public again.

Wheeler told News 10 the shelter needs help with dog walking, dog handling, and people to help out at adoption events as well.

She said, “We’re getting lots of requests now as things are opening back up, and invitations to participate in things, so we need people that are willing to help out at those offsite events. ”

Wheeler said bringing back the volunteer program is the best thing she’s done this year.

Wheeler said, “I really enjoy meeting new people and getting them kind of excited and enthusiastic about coming got the shelter, and teaching them what we do, and what we don’t do.”

Right now, Wheeler said the shelter is only accepting volunteers over the age of 18.

For more information on how you can volunteer you can click here, or email the Terre Haute Humane Society at volunteer@thhs.org.