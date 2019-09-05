One local school corporation gets extra money for it's school safety program

CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Many Hoosier schools are getting a piece of more than $19 million!

In fact, 429 schools are splitting up that amount.

The money comes from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

The Southwest Sullivan School Corporation is getting $91,000.

That money is going straight towards the school resource officer program.

The State's Department of Homeland Security said this is the largest amount of money that has ever been invested in school safety in the state.

The school corporation will match the $91,000.

That'll bring them to nearly $182,000.

This is going to help pay the school resource officers.

Each of the 4 schools has an officer.

Some staff News 10 talked with said this money is going to help keep many kids safe.

"The kids feel safer for a law enforcement officer here they know that if something happens of if something happens to them they can come to us," said School Resource Officer Jim Dotson.

"I mean they really interact well with the kids the kids really like them being in the building and that's really a positive impact on the whole school climate," said Superintendent of Southwest Sullivan Schools Chris Stitzle.

Dotson told us he enjoys being a "grandfather" figure to many of the students.