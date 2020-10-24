Clear

One local non-profit is celebrating 10 years of feeding kids in need

In Sullivan, the Brown Baggers are celebrating 10 years of serving the community.

SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTHI) - In Sullivan, the Brown Baggers are celebrating 10 years of serving the community.

The group provides lunches to kids on the weekends.

Volunteers cooked up some hotdogs for a birthday party Saturday.

The pandemic has also impacted the Brown Baggers.

The president says the group cannot buy in bulk right now.

Donations are down and the demand is up.

"We hear a lot of stuff from the community saying how thankful they are that we do a great thing. And we just look at it as we just try to help, to do a little bit here and a little bit there. We just feel like it's something we need to do, " said president Israel Brewer.

The brown baggers are currently helping more than 270 local kids.
The group is planning a candy drive to raise money.

