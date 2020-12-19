One local healthcare practice never closed its doors, and instead adapted to help you

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- COVID-19 has taken the healthcare industry by storm. Some physical therapy clinics didn’t close this year when COVID-19 first hit. Instead, many places adapted to their new normal.

One of those places that had to adapt was Terre Haute Physical Therapy.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the owner of Terre Haute Physical Therapy Ashley Matchett said he was very worried.

He said, “I’m worrying about how to keep my staff employed, and keep them having some income, and making sure the business is going to be feasible long-term.”

One way he said he was able to make sure his employees stayed busy was by not closing its doors completely. He said his staff still wanted to take care of its patients, but he knew it had to look a little different.

Matchett said, “We provided some virtual therapy, but we were able to stay open and provide some in-clinic therapy as well.”

Matchett told us that now the virtual therapy option is rarely used.

He said at the start many people were using that option. But as time wore on more people started coming in.

He said the one thing that gave him comfort through this challenging year was knowing he was still able to care for his patients.

He said, “There’s a lot of challenges through your career, and your different jobs, but when we’re able to keep that primary focus on our patients first, that brings us the greatest joy.”

Matchett told us he’s thankful to be able to help patients and still be able to keep them healthy. One of the ways he’s doing that is by screening all his patients upon arrival.