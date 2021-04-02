One local group is using city buses to help reach out to the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- One group here in Terre Haute is spreading joy across the community while lending a helping hand. Today, April second, was Free Ride Friday for the Terre Haute Transit Bus System. This means anyone could ride the busses whenever and as many times as they want.

And that is exactly what the Loyal Veterans Battalion did today.

Friday's trip was more than just a bus ride for the Loyal Veterans Battalion. They also gave out essential items to people on the buses.

Over the last several years, the group has used Free Ride Fridays as a way of outreach.

Michael Egy with the Loyal Veterans Battalion said, "It's a good way for us to reach out to the community and to let the people know about the Loyal Veterans Battalion."

This year the group decided to give out backpacks filled with different items.

Items such as canned food, clothing, hats and so much more.

Egy told News 10 this couldn't have been a more perfect time to give back to the community.

He said right now many people are paying bills, going grocery shopping, and don't have a lot of extra money for other things.

He told us he hopes this bag will give people a little boost, and a little extra joy.

Egy said, "This is a little something extra for them. And this being Easter weekend, we thought this would be an ideal time to spread a little joy and cheer to everybody."

Egy said so far spreading that joy has worked.

He said by the end of the day he expected all 150 bags to be gone.

Egy told News 10 the Loyal Veterans Battalion just wants to make sure the community is taken care of.

Egy said, "You know our motto is improving our lives by helping others, and that's why we enjoy this so much."

Egy told us he plans on doing this event for years to come.

If you were not able to pick up your backpack today, Egy said you can always go to the Loyal Veterans Battalion clothing closet.

You can click here for more information.