One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For the past several weeks, members of the Loyal Veterans Battalion have been working on a transitional house for other struggling vets.

They're nowhere near finished, but some we talked to say slowly but surely, they're going to turn the Terre Haute house into a home.

"If we're coming into the house as you remember there was a closet here," said Mike Igy as he walked our News 10 crew through the house.

He and others are making progress.

"Every time I come here I see what's been done I look at the pictures of what it was like before and I see that we are right on track," said Igy.

The group has torn down some of the walls in the house, they've brought in some sunlight with new windows, and a few guys were working on leveling out the floors.

They only work on the house on the weekends.

They've only had nine days to work so far!

"It's a lot of man hours but it's really not a lot of days. we've been able to accomplish a tremendous amount," said Igy.

It'll house a veteran and their spouse for six to nine months.

Vietnam vet Charles Avery put the nail to the wood on Sunday.

"None of us are professionals we just come out here and do the best we can. The transition has been amazing," said Avery.

Avery said many veterans are ignored when they return home from overseas.

He hopes this home is a reminder that no one will ever be forgotten.

"It's just heartwarming. I think after we get our first tenant in here our first transitional G.I. and word of mouth gets out and it travels really fast," said Avery.

Avery said it's going to take a lot more manpower to finish this project.

Igy said it'll be well worth it when they help so many veterans.

"That can be 40-60 veterans whose lives we can directly impact we can offer them a home and really make a difference within the country," said Igy.

The group doesn't know when this home will open exactly.

Igy hopes it'll stay for many years to come in the future.