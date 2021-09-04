One local female is facing multiple felony charges

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Amanda Jacquet is facing multiple felonies and misdemeanor charges.
This comes after the Vincennes Police Department obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 4000 block of Washington Avenue
This happened on Friday just after 6 PM.
Inside the home, officers found approximately 80 grams of methamphetamine and other items associated with dealing methamphetamine.
Jacquet is facing several charges ranging from a Class A Misdemeanor to a Level 2 Felony.
The charges are as follows:
- Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony
- Neglect of a Dependent, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor
The Vincennes Police Department was assisted by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department in the arrest.