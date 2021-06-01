One local family is honoring her daughter by celebrating her life, and giving back to the community

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) -- An event this weekend will help families in need while honoring a local teenager. Madi's Day of Hope is all about giving back.

We've told you before about Madison Moore from Greene County.

She was a young girl who fought long and hard against leukemia. Madi underwent a bone marrow transplant after beating leukemia, but she passed away shortly after to graft versus host disease.

Her mother, Tera Orman, started the Madi’s Hope Foundation.

She told News 10 Madi would have spearheaded the foundation if she were here today.

The foundation focuses on helping families in need, sick children, and helping the community grow.

The foundation has held many events in honor of Madi.

This year the foundation is doing something brand new. Orman told News 10 she's thrilled to be able to hold the foundation's first summer fundraising event.

She said the event will help give back to the community while making sure her daughter's memory lives on forever.

Orman said, "I think this will be a great way to honor Madi and to honor those who have passed before too soon. Not only my daughter, but others, and to just celebrate getting back out into the community."

Orman said Madi loved her community of Linton, but what she loved more was giving back and helping people in need.

That's why Orman decided now was the perfect time to introduce the Madi’s Day of Hope event.

Orman said, "Especially after COVID, when everyone has been sort of tied up and isolated in their homes and they're away from those they loved this we felt, would be a great way to just get out. I mean everyone's ready to get out and enjoy the sunshine."

While the event will be fun in the sun for many, it will also be a day to give back.

There will be donation stations around the area, a tent where people can drop off non-perishable items, a blood donation station, and so much more.

Orman said this day is about fun, remembering those who were taken from us too soon, and helps give hope to the hopeless.

Orman said, "We want to branch to help kids in need in every aspect of their life. Whether it be with food, with clothing, or with treatment. "

Orman said this is exactly what Madi would have done if she was here with us today.

She added what drives her to keep helping people is knowing Madi will always be by her side and be proud of the work she's continuing to do.

