One local family is celebrating Thanksgiving in a new way

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The pandemic has stopped a lot of things this year, but it hasn't stopped people from celebrating Thanksgiving. This year some people are celebrating this holiday by being in smaller groups, having virtual dinners., or even doing a drive-up Thanksgiving.

Elaine Cline is one of many families celebrating this year's holiday in a non-traditional way.

She said every year her family packs into her apartment to celebrate Thanksgiving. But this year because of the pandemic, they're doing something a little different.

They're having a drive-up on Thanksgiving.

Cline said, "They're going to drive up, and I'll take their plates out. That way I'm out in the open air with my mask and can hand it in to them in the car, talk a few minutes, and we can still spend time with each other."

She said this idea came to her during the pandemic. Cline said she's in the high-risk group for COVID-19, and that her family works in the healthcare industry.

So, having a drive-up Thanksgiving was the best option for them this year.

She said, "They don't want to expose me to anything, and they're very very cautious about it. And, I just, I didn't want Thanksgiving to go by without letting them know how thankful I am for them, and the concern and love they show for me every day."

Cline said it's bittersweet to not be having them in her house this year, but they had to make the best of this hard situation.

She said, "It's what you make of it. You make it what it is. You make it a bad holiday, you make it a good holiday, you take what you have and you make the best with it."

She said this year she's very thankful to be able to still cook for her family, and get to be near them.