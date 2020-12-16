One local couple is brightening up Christmas one light at a time

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Spreading holiday cheer, one light at a time! One local couple is aiming to do just that for the 4th year in a row!

Ashly and Chris Pickell host a light show in Terre Haute. Every person who drives up to the show is encouraged to give a donation.

It could be monetary, hygiene products, canned goods, or even un-opened Christmas toys. All of the proceeds go to the Garrett Sands Kindness Project.

Garrett's mother started the project after his death.

The light show will run from 6 pm to 10 pm each night up until New Year's Day.

You can find the light show at 4220 South 11th Street in Terre Haute.

"We wanted to find a way to be able to just bring the joy back to Christmas and help everybody just to bring their families closer and this is a way for us to be able to help people to do that. it's not always about buying things or giving them things," said Ashly Pickell.

This Friday they're inviting some visitors to stop by. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures. They will also have hot coco on stand by.

It is free of charge, but they do encourage you to bring a donation.