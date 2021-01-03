One local community banded together to keep its restaurants alive

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) -- It’s no surprise that many small businesses continue to struggle as the pandemic wears on. Many restaurants, stores, even cupcake shops are hoping they’ll make it one more day.

Many small towns have been largely impacted by the ongoing pandemic, but one town banded together to try and help all the small businesses in their community.

Kara’s Kupcakes in Sullivan Indiana was one of those businesses that are extremely thankful for her community.

Sullivan County created a Facebook Page at the start of the pandemic to help out local restaurants.

The owner of Kara’s Kupcakes Kara Elkins said this was a saving grace to her shop.

She said, “That was a really great platform for all of us to use. Basically, you would post what you had for the day, or what you were offering. If you were offering curbside, or local deliveries, things like that.

She said using this platform helped her store reach more people than she could’ve imagined. Elkins told News 10 many people found out they could do curbside pickup and local delivery from the Facebook Page.

She said she was surprised when people wanted to use local delivery because the order wasn’t always going directly to the customer.

Elkins said, “We had some really generous customers several times call in, place an order, and had us take it to hospitals, the fire department, the sheriff's office, things like that.”

Elkins News 10 the local delivery helped keep her business afloat and thank all those first responders that help her community.

She said she’s very lucky to be a part of such a generous community.

Elkins said, “I don't know what I would've done if I was in a different community, because I’m not sure other communities have this sort of support from one another. We don’t ever try to tear one another down, we truly try to help one another.”

Elkins said the best way you can help your community is by shopping locally.

For more information on The Sullivan County Take out the Facebook Page, you can click here.