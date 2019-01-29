One local church is going above and beyond for those in need during extreme cold

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One local church is helping the community out by giving those without a home, a place to escape the cold.

Chris Wilber is a pastor at West Side Christian church and this is the first time in 20 years that he has had to open his doors at all hours because of the cold.

"We care about them and we don't want anyone to freeze. It's going to get bad out...it's bad out there now but it's gonna get worse," said Wilber.

The church plans to stay open as a warming station who will provide hot chocolate and food.

"Absolutely. We will accommodate them...food...drinks..you know whatever it takes to take care of the community," said Wilber.

The church has also received cots as donations to those who need a place to stay overnight.

Wilber and his family will continue to let those in need stay at the church as long as the weather continues to be this cold.