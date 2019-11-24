One local church gave away nearly 200 Thanksgiving baskets

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - 1 in 8 Hoosiers struggle with hunger every day and that fight is only magnified on holidays like Thanksgiving.

May at Saint George Orthodox Church are working to make sure every person who needs a meal gets a meal.

From the yummy pumpkin pie to the turkey, many say Thanksgiving isn't complete without the big meal.

Nearly 75 volunteers like Austin Hinton, packed Thanksgiving baskets for families.

"It has been pretty crazy. Tt's been super busy. This is my first year here," said Hinton.

He was in for a surprise.

Hinton said they handed out nearly 200 baskets within an hour.

"I've seen families that are heartbroken and it's heartbreaking to see but to be in a position where I have this opportunity to give back to the community has been awesome," said Hinton.

Each basket was filled with 13-holiday favorites, like the delicious dinner rolls and of course mashed potatoes.

The church covers 18 schools in the Vigo County school system and helps several others in need.

Kal Ellis said this is only the church's fourth year doing this.

"It's a big event for us. it's like a factory," said Ellis, president of the church.

He told News 10 they helped 25 families the first year.

That number has grown tremendously each year since.

"I think in Vigo County we got a lot to be thankful for we have a lot of people who are in need we have a lot of people that are in schools that are in need a lot of children, it's nice to give back to our community," said Ellis.

Volunteers started preparing for the giveaway months ago.

Baesler's Market donated the food.

Hinton said giving should be second nature to everyone.

"If you have the means to give to give that's what we're here on earth to do is to help each other out," said Hinton.

Ellis said the church provides several other services throughout the year.

They'll provide people with Christmas trees next.