This local business is known worldwide for the creation of the Hi-Lift

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) -- COVID-19 has made many businesses change the way they operate. There's one local business that survived a lot in its 100 years of operation, but they still felt an impact from the pandemic.

Hi-Lift Jack and Accessories is a fifth-generation family-owned business. They started making carjacks in 1905, and they haven't stopped. They sell their products worldwide to more than 30 countries.

When the stay-at-home orders went into place earlier this year Hi-Lift Jacks and Accessories stayed opened. They were an essential business because they sell to government organizations like the military and fire and rescue departments.

Vice president of sales and marketing Steve Dowden said their business still took a hit. He said, "A lot of our retail business, which is the consumers who buy and use the hi-lift jacks, they all sort of dried up."

Dowden said during the hardest months they sent staff home with pay and benefits. He said only when things were starting to open back up is when their business got going again.

Dowden said, "May, June, July, things started roaring back for us, and it's continued. And we've had to not only bring back all of our employees, which is a good thing, but we've actually brought back some new employees."

He said that they were able to stay mentally strong during such a tough time. Now, they're 15% over what their normal sales are during an average year.

He said, "And I think that mentality, and that continue to push, and promote our company and brand name, really is what's contributing to the success we're having now."

Dowden says he's excited to see what the future will bring.