One local bar is seeing an increase in business thanks to March Madness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The entire month of March many people have been tuning in to watch the NCAA tournament. Many people weren’t able to watch March Madness last year because of the pandemic. So, when fans heard the tournament was happening this year many people tuned in to watch the games.

Whether that be at home, at a friend's place, or even at local bars.

Many local bars have seen an increase in customers coming in just to watch the games.

One bar that has seen this increase is The Copper Bar here in Terre Haute.

Bartender for The Copper Bar Kenny Linn said, “March is typically a crazy busy month for us anyway. You have St. Patty’s day, then you have the tournament, and it’s always just a busy month. But we kind of missed out on all of that last year. So I think with the games coming back, and it being in Indianapolis, I think there’s just an extra buzz.”

Linn said compared to last year at this time business is booming.

He said he believes there are two reasons why he’s seeing so many customers.

The first, restrictions lifting at the perfect time allowing more people to feel comfortable coming out. The second, since the games are happening so close to home….many people are wanting to stay local to watch.

However, Linn said he’s also seeing a different crowd coming in to watch the games.

Linn said, “We benefit a lot from having the Hilton Garden Inn and the Candlewood Suites down the street. So, I’ve definitely had a few people that I’ve run into passing through to go to the tournament.”

Linn said he's grateful for everyone who’s come out so far to enjoy the games.

He told News 10 he doesn’t want this tournament to end just yet because he loves seeing the bar almost back to normal again.

Linn said, “So we’ve seen a lot of returning faces that haven’t made it out yet, that haven’t, they’ve been staying home, waiting till they got their second shot and so within the last couple weeks we’ve seen a lot of returning faces that we haven’t seen in a while so that’s good.”