After cutting back due to COVID-19, this local animal shelter is ready to welcome you back

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Many local animal shelters had to change how they operate when the pandemic first hit. Some shelters are now going back to the way they were with a few added changes.

Many shelters have experienced hardships through the pandemic including the Greene County Humane Society.

Assistant Manager for the Greene County Humane Society Rick West told News 10 when the pandemic first hit foot traffic immediately slowed down.

He said the shelter had to completely cut back on volunteers and limit the amount of staff in the building.

By doing this it put extra work on the staff as a whole.

So far, West told News 10 every member of his team had to work long hours for weeks at a time. He said people weren't allowed to just walk in and adopt an animal anymore.

Instead, people now had to make appointments.

However, now West said people can walk in and adopt any animal right away.

He said by making adoptions more available more animals will be able to find their forever home.

West said, "Where my heart is I still want to see the dogs go to their forever home. So even after the pandemic lifts, the dog is still a very important part of their family."

West said funding has been lacking nationwide with many shelters. He told us while they still get donations, sometimes, it's not enough.

However, the Greene County Humane Society is hoping to change that by bringing in more people from the community.

West said, "I'll be glad when we get rolling again with our volunteer programs. People coming in to walk on the trails, things like that."

The Greene County Humane Society society wants you to know they're now accepting volunteers.

The shelter said they're looking for people to not only foster animals. The shelter is also looking for people to take them on walks as well as hang out with them during the day.

Manager Amanda Abney of the Greene County Humane Society said the animals at the shelter have missed seeing other people.

Abney adds she's ready to bring love back into the shelter.

She said, "And it's great for the animals to be able to get out as well with different people and get used to a different environment, rather than just being inside all the time."

Abney told News 10 once the animals are around people again they will have an easier time adjusting to their new home once adopted.

She said all she and her staff want to do is make sure all the animals in the shelter find their forever home.

She said, "To be able to help the animals in need, or that don't have a home, just being able to find them the perfect place for them is what makes me get up and do it every day."

To find out how you can volunteer you can go to their website.