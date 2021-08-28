A late night car crash claims the life of one local Illinois woman

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Illinois (WTHI) - One local Illinois woman is dead after a Friday night car crash.

Illinois State Police say this fatal crash happened just after 10 PM Friday night.

This was on Illinois Route 33 in Effingham County.

In a preliminary investigation, police say 72-year old Linda K. Miller of Newton, Illinois, was traveling westbound when she crossed the centerline. She then hit the front end of another vehicle in the eastbound lane.

Miller was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

The other driver and passenger involved in the incident did not report any injuries.