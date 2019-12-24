Clear

One killed, one hurt in Monday night crash in Bloomfield

Authorities are reporting two deadly crashes in Greene County on Monday.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 1:49 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

BLOOMFIELD, Indiana (WTHI) - A crash Monday night in Bloomfield killed one person and sent another to a nearby hospital.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 9:30pm near the intersection of Antioch Road and Martin Road.

An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 16-year-old was taken to IU Health - Bloomington for treatment. 

As of publish time, authorities had not released the names of the victims. They say the crash remains under investigation.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office reported a deadly crash earlier Monday, as well. 

