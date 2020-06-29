One killed in weekend Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a weekend crash in Greene County.

It happened early Saturday morning near South State Road 45 and East Tincher Road.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle driven by 46-year-old Lucas Skutt was going southbound on State Road 45 when it left the road, driving on the shoulder for over 200 feet.

The vehicle overturned and slid across the road, coming to a stop in a ditch on the other side of the road.

A passenger in the vehicle, 47-year-old Ronnie Rivera was killed in the crash. Skutt was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.