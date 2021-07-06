One killed in two-vehicle Sullivan County crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a Sullivan County crash.

Indiana State Police says it happened on State Road 159 at County Road 350 South.

It happened around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon. Police told News 10 the crash involved a semi and a passenger truck.

The driver of the pick-up truck was killed in the crash.

Police said the driver of that truck was trying to turn on State Road 159. That is when that person hit a semi. The pick-up truck rolled into a ditch.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The victim's name is not expected to be released until a late time.