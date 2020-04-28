One killed in single-vehicle Lawrence County crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Lawrence County, Illinois.
The crash happened on Tuesday morning just before 10:00 on County Road 800 East, about half a mile north of Sand Barrens Lane.
According to Illinois State Police 64-year-old Jacqueline Rainey, of St. Francisville was killed in the crash.
Police say Rainey drove off to the right side of the road, overcorrected, and got back onto the road, before leaving the road again and crashing into a utility pole.
