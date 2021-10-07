One killed in single-vehicle Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash in Greene County.

It happened around 1:30 on State Road 54.

According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, 61-year-old Laura Kramer was killed in the single-vehicle crash.

A witness told police Kramer left the road in her Ford Ranger pickup truck and hit a mailbox. After hitting the mailbox, the witness reported Kramer kept going, partially on the road, crossed the road, and then crashed into a ditch.

Police said Kramer was not wearing a seatbelt.