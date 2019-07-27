1 killed in early morning accident

CLAY COUNTY - One person is dead after an early morning accident in Clay County.
It happened around 8:30am on State Road 59 near County Road 800 North.
News 10 has reached out to investigators to get more information about what caused the crash. According to Clay County authorities, more information will be released later this afternoon.
First responders confirm a female died as a result of the wreck.
The road was also closed as crews worked the scene this morning but has since been reopened.
We'll have more information on this as soon as those details are available.
