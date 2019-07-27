Clear

1 killed in early morning accident

One person is dead after an early morning accident in Clay County.

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 4:22 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLAY COUNTY - One person is dead after an early morning accident in Clay County.

It happened around 8:30am on State Road 59 near County Road 800 North.

News 10 has reached out to investigators to get more information about what caused the crash. According to Clay County authorities, more information will be released later this afternoon.

First responders confirm a female died as a result of the wreck.

The road was also closed as crews worked the scene this morning but has since been reopened.

We'll have more information on this as soon as those details are available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Sunny and warmer weekend ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Colten Panaranto

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Groups flock to Terre Haute for racing event

Image

New Meadows based business holds Friday night open house

Image

"Execute justice, not people..." Sisters of Providence speak out against Federal Executions

Image

Washington man charged in one-month-old's death

Image

Golf benefit set to help local children

Image

New Hobby Lobby coming to Vincennes

Image

The cost to house inmates is going up

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather