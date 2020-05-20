One killed in early morning Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have released the identity of the person who was killed in an early morning crash in southern Vigo County.

It happened just after 2:00 a.m. on Harlan Drive.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Nathan Hancock of Terre Haute was killed in the single-vehicle crash.

According to police, crews found his crashed car in a ditch. They say it appeared he had crashed into a tree that had previously fallen into the road before going into the ditch.

Hancock was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.