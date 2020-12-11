One killed in early morning Vermillion County fire

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after an early morning fire in Vermillion County.

It happened just after 2 am near Gilbert Street and East Seventh Streets in Fairview.

When fire crews arrived they found the house fully in flames.

Crews learned someone may have been inside the house during the fire.

Around 8:00 Friday morning, crews, with the help of K-9s were able to find a body in the rubble.

Right now, officials are not identifying the victim, pending positive identification.

Foul play was not suspected, but the investigation is ongoing.