VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a man is dead after a shooting in Vigo County.

It happened around 9:30 Sunday night at Highway 150 and Pennington Road.

Police said a man named David Robinson died at the scene.

Another man was also shot and taken to the hospital. From there he was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation.