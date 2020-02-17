One killed in Sunday night Clay County shooting

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a Sunday night shooting in Clay County.

It happened around 9:00 at a home on 2055 State Road 340 just west of Brazil.

Police and first responders were called to the home after dispatchers received a 911 call. When they arrived they found the victim with gunshot wounds, already dead.

Police say it was a domestic disturbance that turned into shots being fired.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

An autopsy for the victim is set for Monday.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.