One killed in Putnam County crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person killed in a Putnam County crash.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the crash happened on Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to the area of State Road 42 near County Road 675 East.

A witness on the scene told deputies they saw a car run off the road and hit some trees.

Officials said the driver did not survive. They also said no one else was inside the car.

We are still working to learn the identity of the victim.