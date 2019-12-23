One killed in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a crash in Greene County.

It happened on Monday near County Road 1000 West and State Road 46.

Police say David Combs was driving west when he failed to stop at a stop sign on 1000 West.

Gina Scott was driving in another vehicle and wasn't able to stop in time.

The two crashed causing them to flip and land in a field. Police say Combs wasn't wearing a seatbelt and died from his injuries.

Scott was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.