One killed in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a crash in Greene County.
It happened on Monday near County Road 1000 West and State Road 46.
Police say David Combs was driving west when he failed to stop at a stop sign on 1000 West.
Gina Scott was driving in another vehicle and wasn't able to stop in time.
The two crashed causing them to flip and land in a field. Police say Combs wasn't wearing a seatbelt and died from his injuries.
Scott was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.
