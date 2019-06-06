One killed in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a Greene County crash.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at County Road 100 South and County Road 150 West.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office told News 10 the driver of a pickup truck, 42-year Jason Gibson of Worthington lost control of the truck, left the road, and hit a tree.

Giberson was taken by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital.

His passenger, 46-year-old Aaron Henigman, of Mattoon, Illinois died at the scene of the crash.

An investigation to find out what happened is ongoing.