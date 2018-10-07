GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was killed after a crash in a construction zone.
It happened in Greene County on Thursday morning at State Road 58 and Scotland Road.
That area is closed to traffic due to bridge construction.
On Friday, police released the name of the person that died, 33-year-old Travis Caswell from Owensburg, Indiana.
Police say for some unknown reason, Caswell drove through two sets of traffic barricades and then hit a large excavator.
Related Content
- One killed in Greene County crash
- Police identify the three killed in Greene County homicide investigation
- UPDATE: Names released in Greene County fatal crash
- One person dead following crash in Greene County
- 6th annual 'Made in Greene County' event
- Silver Alert issued for Greene County man
- Greene County murder trial on-going
- Greene County man found guilty of murder
- Greene County man dies in mining accident
- Greene County hospital shows off new art
Scroll for more content...